MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Women’s Club started the new year off with a bang, as always, gathering for the first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 9, at the Moultonborough Function Hall. Sixty women enjoyed a delicious haddock luncheon provided by Donna Grow and her remarkable staff then settled in for a double-header.
Cristina Ashjian of the town Heritage Commission spoke about an exciting book project she and librarian, Jane Rice, have started. They will be putting together an Arcadia “Images of America” photo book about historic Moultonborough and she asked members, many of whom are longtime residents, to check their family albums for historic photos in the target timeframe of 1890-1960. Club historian, Libby Reichlen, offered to go through the MWC archives for photos from the early days of the club which was organized in 1950.
The next speaker was club member, Kate Adams, who is the owner of the local Aging Excellence franchise which offers wellness-based elder care to individuals who need help to remain living independently. Aging Excellence can provide as little as one hour to as much as 24 hours of care per week, depending on the person’s needs and offers non-medical in-home care for seniors, transportation, meal prep, companionship, personal care, geriatric care management, simple housekeeping and handyman services. Their caregivers also receive extensive training including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s education. Kate’s advice was to “be proactive” about the help you might need by reaching out before there is a crisis so that, in the event of an emergency, they will be ready to spring into action.
Following this informative session, co-president Pam King, conducted a business meeting and committee chairs shared details of the events slated for 2023 including a March Fashion Show, an April yard sale and the May Kentucky Derby Party. There are also many activities planned such as game days, bowling parties and group outings including a trip to see "Menopause the Musical." Over $600 was received at the meeting for Starting Point, the January monthly charity.
December was a busy month. A special thank you to club members, Janet Schurko who led the knitting charge for the MVSB Mitten Tree. Members donated 238 items, 78 of which were knit by one incredible longtime member, Peg Young. In addition to the Mitten Tree, 45 Moultonborough children had their holiday wishes fulfilled by generous members. MWC also delivered many gifts to the Waypoint Family Resource Center in Laconia, enabling parents to “shop” for their children themselves.
Check the Moultonborough Women’s Club online at moultonboroughwomensclub.org or come to the next meeting on Monday, Feb. 6. at 11:30 a.m., and hear about member Susan Dougherty-Funke’s experiences as a Red Cross volunteer. All are welcome.
