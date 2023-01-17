MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Women’s Club started the new year off with a bang, as always, gathering for the first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 9, at the Moultonborough Function Hall. Sixty women enjoyed a delicious haddock luncheon provided by Donna Grow and her remarkable staff then settled in for a double-header.

Cristina Ashjian of the town Heritage Commission spoke about an exciting book project she and librarian, Jane Rice, have started. They will be putting together an Arcadia “Images of America” photo book about historic Moultonborough and she asked members, many of whom are longtime residents, to check their family albums for historic photos in the target timeframe of 1890-1960. Club historian, Libby Reichlen, offered to go through the MWC archives for photos from the early days of the club which was organized in 1950.

