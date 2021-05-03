MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank has made a donation to Huggins Hospital with a $2,000 to help the hospital purchase pulse oximeters to provide to community members with COVID-19 who are monitoring their illness at home. An early warning sign of declining condition due to COVID-19 is lowering of blood oxygen level, so equipping patients with a tool to monitor their oxygen levels at home can help help them manage symptoms remotely and also to know when it’s a time to seek in-person care.
“MVSB is happy to do as much as we can to support the hospital’s initiatives to battle this deadly virus on the front lines by helping to purchase equipment that goes directly to the patients,” noted Rick Wyman, president of Meredith Village Savings Bank. “Huggins Hospital and all our front line medical personnel have been working hard since the onset of this pandemic and I’m proud the Bank is able to support these efforts.”
“We’re very thankful for MVSB’s support of our organization and our goal to help our community members recognize when their COVID-19 illness is progressing,” said Cheryl Kimball, Manager of Philanthropy at Huggins Hospital. “With this monitoring effort, we have been able to refer people to the appropriate treatments, preventing the need for emergency care or getting them to our Emergency Department before the illness escalates to a critical level. This saves lives.”
(0) comments
