HOLDERNESS — Meredith Village Savings Bank is proud to support Squam Lakes Natural Science Center’s featured 2022 exhibit, Giant Insects, with a $5,000 sponsorship. Now through Sept. 30, visitors can view large animatronic insects along the Center’s live animal trail and learn about the important role insects play in the preserving the balance of nature.
“We are thrilled to feature Giant Insects at the Science Center this season,” said Iain MacLeod, Squam Lakes Natural Science Center executive director. “And we are so thankful for the support from MVSB to help us further our education about the importance of insects with this fascinating exhibit.”
