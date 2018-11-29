MEREDITH — Sister banks Meredith Village Savings Bank and Merrimack County Savings Bank are collecting mittens, hats, gloves and scarves for their annual Mitten Tree drives.
The banks will donate $2 for every item collected through Dec. 31 to the New Hampshire Food Bank, with the contribution earmarked for the communities served by the banks.
MVSB and The Merrimack will be accepting new handmade or store-bought mittens, hats, gloves and scarves, and non-profit organizations that are in need of those items should contact the bank office closest to them. Complete lists of offices and hours are available at mvsb.com and themerrimack.com.
“The Mitten Tree is an annual tradition we’ve proudly hosted since 1979,” said Rick Wyman, president of Meredith Village Savings Bank. “It’s a simple way for community members to get in the spirit of the holidays while aiding those in need of food and warm winter wear this time of year.”
“The Mitten Tree is a wonderful community program,” said Linda Lorden, president of The Merrimack. “We’re proud to contribute to the New Hampshire Food Bank, who help in the feeding and educating of tens of thousands about food insecurity and hunger.”
