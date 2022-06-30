MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Recreation Department Summer Concert Series takes place on Wednesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Moultonborough Function Hall Gazebo, 139 Old Route 109.
July 6 — Tom Bartlett, a NH-born singer/songwriter, will play his original tunes as well as an eclectic mixture of early Rock & Roll and contemporary songs you can sing along to. Tom's original song “You Can't Get There From Here” is currently performed by stage and screen star John Davidson as his encore.
July 13 — Bryan and Nick will play fun and memorable music from the 50s through the 80s.
July 20 — Another Story featuring local singer Felicia Steriti will appear. They perform pop rock hits from the 70s through today’s hits.
July 27 — Tim Hazelton, a singer/songwriter from Holderness, will feature styles ranging from rock to old-time country to folk on guitar, ukulele and vocals.
August 3 — The Sweetbloods, Janet and Phil Sanguedolce, a local acoustic duo based in Meredith. Their music centers around acoustic versions of classic rock tunes, folk rock and country rock tunes intermingled with folk, bluegrass, reggae, calypso, blues and jazz tunes.
August 10 — Mark Bartram, a singer/songwriter for the past 50 years, will play a mix of Rock & Roll, along with some original songs.
August 17 — Will Bird will perform. Will is a singer/songwriter playing original music as well as covers
August 24 — Performance by Railroad Express. Dave Thompson and his band will play some “good old country stuff.”
All concerts are free and open to the public!. Bring a picnic dinner and lawn chairs or blanket, relax and enjoy the show. Light refreshments will be available and donations are accepted and appreciated.
