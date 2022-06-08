MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Public Library serves a dynamic and active adult population in Moultonborough and adjoining towns. Our adult patrons come in to browse our print collection, check out books, audiobooks and DVDs, use our public computers, receive tech help and reference desk assistance, get reading recommendations, and attend our programs, among other things.
In addition to print books, we have a well stocked Periodical Reading Room.
Adult patrons can reserve a study room for use by individuals seeking a quiet space or by small groups. Call the library to book.
On Monday, June 13, 6 to 7:30 p.m., author Allyson Szabo will prepare a recipe from her book, The Re-enactor’s Cookbook, and will discuss the various spices and the history behind certain foods. Register for this session.
On Tuesday, June 14, from 2 to 3 p,m, the library's adult services and technology librarian, Josianne Fitzgerald, will guide participants in an exploration of the computing cloud. The class will be repeated on June 30, 10 to 11 a.m. Register and bring your mobile device/s.
Wednesday, June 15 will be the monthly mystery book club. Members will be discussing The Man Who Died Twice, by Richard Osman. This book club is offered in person 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and on Zoom, 7 to 8 p.m. Registration is required for the option you choose.
The 2022 Summer Reading Program kicks off on June 20 and it includes adults. All patrons are invited to accept the summer reading challenge and to attend all the activities we will be offering. Complete the reading challenge and get prizes!
Annual book sale is on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This year the library is adding a preview night on Friday, July 8. Registration and payment is required for this special event. The library will accept donations of books in good condition until June 30. Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund library programs and resources for our community.
The Moultonborough Public Library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 4 Holland Road. For more information call 603-476-8895 or visit: www.moultonboroughlibrary.org.
