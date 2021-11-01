MOULTONBOROUGH — The library just purchased the following DVDs for you to check out: Peter Rabbit 2, Stillwater (Matt Damon), Space Jam: A New Legacy, Old (M. Night Shyamalan), The Suicide Squad, Boss Baby: Family Business, The Protégé (Michael Keaton) and Dreamworks, Spirit Untamed.
The library has a special author event on Monday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Anders Morley who wrote "This Land of Snow" will be at the library. This book tells the story of a journey and of a man who must come to terms with the consequences of living by nostalgia.
For adults this month the library will host the Mystery Book Club meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 17. The 10:30 a.m. morning session will meet in person at the library. The 7 p.m. evening session will meet via Zoom. Registration for both sessions are required. The book selection is The First to Lie by Hank Phillipi Ryan.
On Thursday, Nov. 18 starting at 6 p.m. is the Throwback Thursday Movie & Pizza Night. Join the library for a slice or two of pizza while watching a great classic movie. Registration is required.
For kids this month the library PJ Story Time on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. both in person at the library and on Facebook Live. On Fridays at 10:30 a.m., there is another open story time. Mrs. Gulla, children’s librarian, is going to be making up Take & Make Craft bags again for families to pick up. Check the library website and Facebook page for more information on when these bags will be available for pick-up. Lego Club is back on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. For the tweens and teens, the library offers Dungeons and Dragons on Fridays at 3 p.m. with a master player.
The library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Normal library hours are: Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday & Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For up-to-date information check the library’s website (www.moultonboroughlibrary.org), sign up for the eNewsletter and emails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.