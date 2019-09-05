MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Lions Club held its annual picnic dinner for three local nursing homes, Golden View, Forest View and Mountain View.
Moultonborough Academy Music Director Harmony Markey and student Katie Duddy, daughter of lions Michelle and Jim Duddy, entertained the group during the social and dinner hour.
Pat Keegan led a parade of crazy hats around the room, and Markey and Katie Duddy were the judges. “Grill Master” Larry LaPointe won first prize. Keegan presented him with a $5 scratch-off ticket.
President Peter Allen led a sing-a-long, sending everyone home smiling.
The lions meet the first Monday of every month for a business meeting, and the third Monday for a dinner meeting. For more information, call Joe and Pat Keegan at 603-253-9916.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.