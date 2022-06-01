MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Library will host an author talk by Brenda Martin Schulz on Monday, June 6 at from 11 a.m. to noon. Schulz is the author of "Only Five Years," a memoir based on the journals and letters of her husband, Captain Steve W. Martin, who was a naval aviator during the Vietnam War.
The book chronicles Captain Martin’s war service from 1963 to 1968. It is a richly-detailed portrait of America in the 1960s, as well as an intimate look at one couple’s long distance love story, and the process through grief to acceptance of the surviving spouse.
The Moultonborough Public Library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 4 Holland Road. For more information call 603-476-8895 or visit: moultonboroughlibrary.org.
