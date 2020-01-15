MOULTONBOROUGH — Community members are invited to join the Moultonborough First Impressions team at their next meeting Tuesday, Jan. 21, 5-6:30 p.m., at the Life Safety Building, 1035 Whittier Highway. Following up on the Nov. 18, 2019 meeting, this will be an opportunity to hear about project progress and next steps.
Over the summer, a team of community volunteers participated in the University of New Hampshire’s First Impressions program, traveling to Derry to identify assets and opportunities in that match community. Findings from the visit were reported at a forum in October.
At the November meeting, led by UNH community and economic development field specialists, projects and resources were identified in the key areas of walkability and recreation, business development and vacant buildings, marketing, branding, and community art and signage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.