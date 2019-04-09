CONCORD — Camps all over New Hampshire are reading scholarship applications as they work to award more than $4,000,000 in financial aid for the 2019 summer season, as estimated by New Hampshire Camp Directors Association.
Most camps encourage early submission of scholarship requests to be able to provide the camp experience to as many children as possible. It also gives families time to prepare for camp, and time for parents to complete camp forms and begin gathering supplies listed on the packing list.
Last summer, New Hampshire Camps estimates that more than $4 million was spent by member camps on camper scholarships. The funds provided by New Hampshire Camps members enabled more than 5,000 children to attend various camp programs around the state. This does not include additional funds provided by third party scholarship grantors such as civic groups, religious communities, and nonprofits.
“Access and inclusion are important to many camp programs throughout the state. Including families that want to provide the transformative experience of camp is a central theme throughout our industry,” said Garrett Colgan-Snyder, director of Camp Hawkeye in Moultonborough.
New Hampshire residents were a primary focus of opportunities provided to children and families. New Hampshire Camps members provided more than $1,500,000 to families. That number is expected to rise in 2019 as camps look to strong enrollment as a support for further outreach and inclusion.
“The requirements for a scholarship at each camp can vary,” said Ken Robbins, president of New Hampshire Camps, “most require an application form, and some require additional supporting documents. Best advice is to visit the camp’s website and call the camp to find out more about their process and time line. There are opportunities for all kids at New Hampshire summer camps.”
To find day or resident camp opportunities in New Hampshire, visit www.NHCamps.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.