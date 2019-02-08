BRISTOL — The month of January kicked off Minot-Sleeper Library’s year-long theme, “Explore.”
From books and documentaries to opportunities for engagement, including programming and community conversations, the library offers numerous ways for the public to explore more of the world around them. Travel to a different country and learn about its heritage through a book, or travel to an art museum with a museum passes and learn about different media and famous creators. All are invited to attend programs to explore new ideas, and visit for storytime to explore new sights and sounds.
Explore will be the focus of library programs, book displays, events, and more in 2019. The Minot-Sleeper Library encourages all to explore new ways of thinking about things at Poetry Night, the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m.; explore how to use technology in new ways during our Tech Help drop-in sessions every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.; and explore with others perceptions of life at the library’s book group and nonfiction book group on the third Monday of every month at 10 a.m., and the second Thursday of every month at 3 p.m., respectively.
In March, explore Bristol’s future with those running for elected office at the annual Candidates’ Forum on Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m.
Exploration will continue at the library throughout the year.
Thanks to a grant received by the American Library Association, this spring the library will play host to a series of events focused on community values, commencing with a screening of the documentary “American Creed” followed by a facilitated conversation with National Writing Project in New Hampshire Director Meg Petersen.
Also this spring, support from the Bristol Rotary Club will make possible a repair cafe event at the library. During the repair cafe, people can bring items in need of repair, and volunteers will help fix them and pass on skills to help the item owner make minor fixes themselves in the future.
The theme for this year’s summer reading program is Space, when all ages can explore the universe through reading incentives.
In addition to the library’s program offerings, those interested in getting involved with the library are invited to explore opportunities with the Friends of the Minot-Sleeper Library. The Friends support museum passes, the summer reading program, help at storytime and other children’s programming events, and other volunteer contributions.
For more details about these programs and other upcoming events at the library and its resources, or sign up for the Friends, visit minotsleeperlibrary.org, call 603-744-3352, or visit the library at 35 Pleasant St.
