BRISTOL — The Board of Trustees at the Minot-Sleeper Library has selected Martha Hulsman as the new youth and patron services librarian. After 30 years of employment in the bookselling industry, Martha brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and customer service experience to the library, as well as a passion for public libraries and community engagement.

Martha grew up in a variety of places, including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Texas, New York, Trinidad West Indies, and New Brunswick, Canada. She is a graduate of Plymouth State College with a bachelor’s degree in Art History and Ceramics.

