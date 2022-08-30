BRISTOL — The Board of Trustees at the Minot-Sleeper Library has selected Martha Hulsman as the new youth and patron services librarian. After 30 years of employment in the bookselling industry, Martha brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and customer service experience to the library, as well as a passion for public libraries and community engagement.
Martha grew up in a variety of places, including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Texas, New York, Trinidad West Indies, and New Brunswick, Canada. She is a graduate of Plymouth State College with a bachelor’s degree in Art History and Ceramics.
Martha has pursued several interesting sidelines over the course of her professional career. She owned her own pottery studio, Fresh From the Kiln Pottery, where she designed and built her own gas kiln, and traveled around New England selling her pottery and stocking stores. In addition to pottery, Martha loves painting with watercolors and working in the public flower gardens around downtown Bristol. Martha served six years as a Board of Trustee at the Minot-Sleeper Library and currently serves as a Supervisor of the Checklist in Bristol.
“I am excited to be taking on the position of Youth and Patron Services Librarian at the Minot-Sleeper Library,” said Martha. “I am looking forward to presenting story times, connecting with patrons, and scheduling meaningful programming and services for the Newfound community.”
“I’m so excited to be working with Martha! Her customer service, dedication to Bristol, and joy of libraries really shines through in all her interactions. She truly cares which will make her an excellent addition to the team!” said Jennifer Davis, Director of the library.
Visit Martha at the Minot-Sleeper Library, 35 Pleasant St., and get to know her, the staff, and all the resources and services available at the library.
