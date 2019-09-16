LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. for a mindfulness workshop. Mindfulness can alleviate stress, develop creativity, and cultivate peace. Learn how to use breath, mind, and body as tools to be present and peaceful in every area of life. The hour-long workshop includes a guided meditation and question and answer session. Laura Klain is a certified life coach and owner of Bud to Blossom Life Design. She has practiced mindfulness and meditation for over 20 years. For more information, call 603-524-4775, email info@laconialibrary.org, or visit laconialibrary.org.
