PLYMOUTH — Mid-State Health Center's Little Antlers Learning Center has received a generous grant of $10,000 from the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction. This grant will be used to support a new tuition assistance program that will help make high-quality childcare more affordable and accessible for low-to-moderate income families in the community.
The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction has been supporting children and families in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire for over 40 years. The annual auction raises funds to support local organizations that provide services to children in need.
“We are thrilled to receive this generous grant from the Children’s Auction and help make quality childcare accessible to low-to-moderate income families in our community,” said Alison Murphy, director of the Children’s Learning Center. “We are committed to providing a nurturing and enriching environment for all children in our care, and with the help of community partners like the Children's Auction, we can continue to make a positive impact on the lives of families and children in the Central New Hampshire region.”
Little Antlers Learning Center provides a safe and nurturing environment for children aged six weeks to six years old. Understanding that the cost of childcare is often a barrier to access, a tuition assistance program will be designed to help families who are struggling financially to afford quality childcare. Our goal is to provide all children with equal opportunities for important developmental learning. This program will offer financial aid to eligible families, allowing them to access the same high-quality care and education as all the children in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.