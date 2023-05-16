Preschool class

Preschool class at Little Antlers Learning Center. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — Mid-State Health Center's Little Antlers Learning Center has received a generous grant of $10,000 from the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction. This grant will be used to support a new tuition assistance program that will help make high-quality childcare more affordable and accessible for low-to-moderate income families in the community.

The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction has been supporting children and families in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire for over 40 years. The annual auction raises funds to support local organizations that provide services to children in need.

