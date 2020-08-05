MOULTONBOROUGH — Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc. recognized Meredith resident Sylvia Detscher and Center Sandwich resident Linnie Page as this year’s Charlotte A. Leavitt Volunteer Award winners for outstanding volunteer service during their annual meeting last week.
The Charlotte A. Leavitt Volunteer Award, established in 2014, is awarded to a volunteer who displays commitment, dedication and passion for the Interlakes Community Caregivers mission, as exemplified by co-founder Charlotte A. Leavitt. The award was given to two volunteers this year because of their shared dedication and commitment to fulfilling the organization's mission.
“Sylvia is a tireless and dedicated volunteer with boundless energy for helping as many people as possible every day. Linnie Page simply glows with enthusiasm for helping neighbors. Linnie drove the most miles, 5,202, and provided the most services, 294, of all of our volunteers in 2019,” said Lead Volunteer Coordinator Audrey Wedick.
Sally Sibulkin was awarded for giving the most hours, and 13 other volunteers were recognized for driving over 1,000 miles last year. In 2019, 2,718 services were provided to 303 neighbors from four towns.
For more information and to learn how to volunteer, donate or receive support, contact Rachel Saliba at 603-253-9275 or rsaliba@interlakescares.org.
