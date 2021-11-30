MEREDITH — The trustees of the Meredith Public Library, 91 Main Street, have announced that the public can see the renovated and expanded building on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. The celebration will begin at the High Street entrance (on the new parking lot side) with an outdoor ribbon cutting ceremony. The library will not be open until after the ceremony, so dress warmly. The remainder of the celebration will be indoors. The trustees strongly recommend that everyone wear a face mask and observe social distancing. For those unable to attend there will be another celebration in June of 2022 to coincide with the 121st anniversary of the historic library building.

