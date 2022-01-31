MEREDITH — The Friends of the Meredith Library will host their first of three annual book sales in 2022 on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The sale will be held in the new community room offering a much larger venue. If you have not seen the renovations, please visit during the book sale. The new parking lot located at the back of the library (off High Street) offers convenient access.
There is no admission to the book sale but donations are accepted. Become a new member of the Friends and you will receive an attractive canvas book bag which in turn can be filled with books (one time), free of charge. Memberships (optional) may be updated any day during the event. Book Dealers are welcome and scanners are permitted at any time during the sale.
Currently, the library is not accepting additional used book donations as the storage area is still being organized.… but will be soon. Watch for announcements at the library and on their web site.
