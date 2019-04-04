MEREDITH — The second week in April marks National Library Week. First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the country each April. It is a time to celebrate the contributions of libraries and librarians, and to promote library use and support.
The Meredith Public Library will be raffling off gift cards to Innisfree Book Shop, sponsored by the Friends of the Meredith Library. Visit the front desk to fill out a free raffle ticket.
Tuesday, April 9 is Library Staff Appreciation Day. In the library's last
survey, 90% of readers rated the staff highly. Take a moment to thank a staff member who has gone above beyond to help.
On April 9, the library will host Computer Club at 10 a.m. Chris will lead the group in ways to be a savvy online shopper. Shopping online has its benefits, but there are also some pitfalls. Learn what tricks sellers use to fool and confuse shoppers, and how to find a reputable online store.
Stop by Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m. to join a group of Knotty Knitters working on knitting and other fiber crafts. They meet every Thursday.
On April 11, Matthew will be hosting the Mystery Book Group, which meets the second Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. They will be discussing 'Murder Past Due' by Miranda James.
For teens or tweens who enjoys Manga and anime, there is Manga Club on Wednesday, April 10, at 3:30 p.m. Learn about Japanese culture through food, music, books or film.
Bookworm Bunch meets Wednesdays at 10 a.m., and is for children ages three and up. Tot Time is Fridays at 10 a.m. for ages birth to three. There are books, music, crafts and stories, with coffee for grown-ups.
