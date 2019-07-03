MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library has more than 40 events planned throughout the summer, with something for everyone, including books clubs, live music, visiting presenters and performers, movie nights, dance classes, and arts activities.
Regular Wednesday and Friday story times will continue at their regular 10 a.m. time slots, when babies, toddlers, and their families are invited to share stories, crafts, and snacks. Local dance instructor Ali Doucette will be at the library for four Thursdays throughout the summer to teach an Intro to Dance class for kids ages five and under.
The Young Writers Group is meeting July 10 and Aug. 7.
Library patrons can try out different crafts, food, and history at Do Something New on July 10 and Aug. 7.
The Hampstead Stage Company will perform “Stories in the Stars” on July 16 in the function room.
Manga Club will continue every other week, and the monthly Graphic Novel of the Month Club will meet on July 24 and Aug. 13.
A team from the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center will visit on Aug. 2 to lead a Mini Paper Rocket Workshop on the front lawn.
For the summer reading program, kids up to age eight will get a reading log that when completed will earn them credits in the summer reading store. Teens and tweens will attempt to complete Summer Reading Bingo, which includes squares for reading, attending programs, writing book reviews, doing good deeds, and giving Mr. John a high five. Each bingo will enter the teen or tween into a weekly prize drawings.
For more information, visit Meredithlibrary.com.
