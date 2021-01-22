MEREDITH — The trustees of the Meredith Public Library have accepted a $10,000 "Moose Plate Grant." The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources provides grants under the Conservation License Plate Program, commonly called the “Moose Plate” program, for the preservation of significant publicly owned historic resources that contribute to New Hampshire’s history and cultural heritage.
The trustees will be using the grant to assist with the renovation of the historic library building donated by Benjamin M. Smith and opened to the public in 1901. Work will include resetting the front granite steps, restoring the original hardwood floors, and painting the interior and exterior of the building.
"The original Benjamin M. Smith building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places," said Meredith Public Library Trustee Chair, Ann Butler. "I have been coming to this library since I was a young girl and it's an honor to be a member of the board overseeing its renovation."
The library renovation and expansion project is expected to be completed late summer or early fall of this year.
