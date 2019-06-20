MEREDITH — The Knights of Columbus of St. Charles Parish recently participated in a state blood drive sponsored by WMUR-TV and Suburban Propane. St. Charles was one of four sites statewide that contributed over 500 units of blood to the Red Cross blood bank on June 7. Ninety-two units were drawn locally. This was the second blood drive sponsored by the Knights, and it doubled the number of units drawn last fall.
Council 17141 of the Knights of Columbus was organized less than a year ago and has 40 members. Under the leadership of Grand Knight Larry Trombetta, the council has made contributions to the parish and community. The Knights assist the pastor and church community with building repairs, interior painting, snow removal, landscaping, food preparation and outreach to those in need.
Council 17141 welcomes all Catholic men 18 years and older interested in fellowship, church and community service. For more information, contact Grand Knight Larry Trombetta at 603-387-2045 or buildbetter@metrocast.net.
