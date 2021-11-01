MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society will host “The Modern Era of Hotel Development: 1983 to 2019” presented by local figure, Edward J. “Rusty” McLear Tuesday, Nov. 9. Rusty will share his experiences and insights of one of the most transformational periods in Meredith’s history.
Rusty was born in Albany NY and raised in Scotch Plains, NJ. He attended the University of Notre Dame and Windham College. He is a resident of Meredith for over 50 years and is the father of two grown sons. Rusty served on the Meredith on the Zoning Board of Adjustment for 10 years and was a member of the 1982 Master Plan Steering Committee.
The presentation on November 9th will be at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for light refreshments. The program begins at 7 p.m. All programs of the Society are free and all are welcome. For more information about the Meredith Historical Society visit: meredithhistoricalsocietynh.org or e-mail the Society at meredithhistoricalsocietynh@gmail.com.
