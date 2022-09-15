MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, in conjunction with Lakes Center for the Arts, will welcome two artists for the "Meet the Artist" series this fall. First, join Paul Foote and Keith Demanche on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the library's function room as they give presentations on their different artistic styles. Their work is on display through Sept. 30. "I have always enjoyed drawing and later hand-sculpting and wheelwork with clay. The physical process begins when I take raw, found, and unused material and transforming it into something new that fulfills my need to create," said Foote.
Foote will teach a workshop on "Beginner's Collage With Hand-Painted and Ready-Made Papers" on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-noon. Registration is required and the class is limited to 10 people. This two-hour class will cover basics in color theory, design and composition. Create a collage with designed and ready-made papers. Use items from everyday life to create art, including discarded books, playing cards, or wallpaper samples. Each student will leave with a completed collage in a presentation mat ready for framing. All materials will be provided but students may bring their own materials for the collage.
"In my work I hope to show others what I see, the natural places of quiet hope in man’s chaotic world," said Demanche. Join him on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-noon, at the library for an en plein air workshop. The workshop will cover how to start painting outside, how to find a location and what to bring. From total beginners to experienced artists who just haven't broken out of the studio yet, all are welcome. Day one will be discussing the how and why of painting out in the world, what to bring and most importantly what not to bring. Day two will be putting the talk into action and joining Demanche for a morning paint out session. Registration is required and the class is limited to 10.
Call the library at 603-279-4303 to register for either of the workshops. No registration is required for the Sept. 22 presentation.
The Meredith Public Library is located at 91 Main St.
