SANBORNTON — Gather to welcome new town employees and officials on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. at Sanbornton Public Library. Recently filled positions are new and familiar faces. Joining the group for refreshments will be Selectman Jim Dick, Town Administrator Trish Stafford, Town Clerk Julie Lonergan, Assistant Town Clerk Gloria Landry, and others. For more information, call 603-286-8288.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.