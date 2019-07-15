LACONIA — The late 19th and early 20th century is considered the golden age of quackery. Michael Cross, Ph.D., will present a lecture discussing many of the scientific and medical "quack" tonics and devices prevalent during this period as well as their modern counterparts. Join Taylor Community Wednesday, July 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building. This free event is open to the public.
Cross, associate professor of chemistry, is department chair of natural sciences at Northern Essex Community College where he teaches chemistry and forensic science. He believes education should be fun and exciting and incorporates demonstrations and magic tricks into his teaching. He holds a doctorate of philosophy in organic chemistry from the University of Utah where he specialized in oxidative lesions in DNA and RNA.
Follow Taylor Community on Facebook, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
