MOULTONBOROUGH — Many seniors have not been able to see their friends and family due to the COVID pandemic, as with anyone, this can cause feelings of isolation and loneliness. The Moultonborough-Sandwich Meals on Wheels Program currently provides meals to almost 70 local senior neighbors, half being Veterans. The goal is for each of those 70 recipients to receive a small Christmas gift and greeting card from the community to show them some love.
If you have children, homemade greeting cards and artwork are absolutely adored by local seniors. Include a special greeting card with each gift to warm their hearts.
Donation boxes are located in the lobbies at the Moultonborough Public Library and Moultonborough Recreation Dept.
Unwrapped gifts and cards will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 16 to allow time for wrapping and delivery.
Below are some requested items and ideas:
• Box of blank greeting cards
• Stamps
• Calendars with large print
• Cute note pad with pen sets
• Warm mittens/gloves
• Pretty hand towels for bathroom or kitchen
• Fancy soaps/lotions
• Knit hats
• Scarves
• Fleece throws/blankets
• Lap robes
• Playing cards
• Crossword or Find a Word Puzzle Books
• Large Pieces Jigsaw puzzles, 300 or less pieces
• Succulent plants (bring a bit of nature indoors
and requires almost no work)
• Bird Suet Cake holder with Suet cakes
• Window Bird Feeder with Suction Cup, birdseed
• Walker Bag
• Adult coloring book with colored pencils
• Nail or manicure kits/supplies
Due to potential diet restrictions and allergies,
please no food items.
