Meals on Wheels

Ossipee, Alton and Wolfeboro Meals on Wheels organizations have received over 200 placemats for their clients. Left to right, Lindalee Lambert, LLQG; Amy Braun, Alton Senior Center; Maureen Fadden, Meals on Wheels Driver. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — As part of the Ladies of the Lakes Quilters’ Guild community service commitment, a great number of donations have been made and distributed by members of the Guild in 2022.

The Ossipee, Alton and Wolfeboro Meals on Wheels organizations have received over 200 placemats for their clients. The placemats will be distributed around the holidays to brighten up a recipients’ tables.

