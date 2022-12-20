Ossipee, Alton and Wolfeboro Meals on Wheels organizations have received over 200 placemats for their clients. Left to right, Lindalee Lambert, LLQG; Amy Braun, Alton Senior Center; Maureen Fadden, Meals on Wheels Driver. (Courtesy photo)
WOLFEBORO — As part of the Ladies of the Lakes Quilters’ Guild community service commitment, a great number of donations have been made and distributed by members of the Guild in 2022.
The Ossipee, Alton and Wolfeboro Meals on Wheels organizations have received over 200 placemats for their clients. The placemats will be distributed around the holidays to brighten up a recipients’ tables.
At a recent LLQG retreat at Camp Sentinel, members made 43 pillowcases that have been donated to the children of Hope House and David’s House. Thanks to a generous donation of fabric from a former member, the fabrics for the pillowcases were all child related, from Thomas the Tank to Disney Princesses. Two LLQG members made up kits and retreat attendees stitched up the pillow cases in record time.
A new project LLQG has undertaken is making flannel hearts for Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit. Parents wear the hearts next to their skin to pick up their scent and then the hearts are placed in their baby’s incubator. These help the children bond even when they can’t be held by mom and dad. So far over 200 hearts have been made.
Donations to David’s House include 206 quilts, 81 pillowcases, 24 “taggie” quilts, 36 trick or treat bags, 56 knitted hats, 4 knitted outfits, 6 doll bed quilts and 4 tote bags.
Quilts of all themes and sizes have also been made and donated to Carroll County Advocacy Center and local families in need.
A portion of the LLQG annual Raffle Quilt ticket sales are donated to organizations in our communities. This year’s recipients were the Wolfeboro Public Library ($700), and the New Hampshire Food Bank ($1,288).
At the Guild’s annual Christmas luncheon an additional $195 was collected for the New Hampshire Food Bank and $405 for the Life Ministries Food Pantry.
For further information about the Guild, visit llqg.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.