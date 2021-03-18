WOLFEBORO — Driving past 23 Bay St. later this summer, the roof of GALA’s newly renovated Makers Mill building will have a thirty-panel solar array, with more to come in the future.
The building design continues GALA’s commitment to sustainability, creating the conditions that foster a healthy community, economy, and environment. Efficient heating and cooling systems will be designed for the space, and stormwater mitigation will be explored via green roofs, rain gardens, rainwater collection, and permeable paving, while good natural daylighting throughout will reduce the need for artificial lighting.
A decade ago, GALA partnered with Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative to launch a solar-raiser program. Like a traditional barn-raising, the solar-raiser brought together teams of volunteers and professionals to install solar hot water systems in local homes.
A few years later, GALA also participated in the Wolfeboro Energy Committee’s Solarize Wolfeboro campaign. This was an initiative to help residents reduce or eliminate their electric bills, and increase the percentage of energy from the sun going into the Wolfeboro Municipal Electric power grid.
A driving influence behind the Makers Mill solar plan is the support and vision it shares with the Town of Wolfeboro’s Master Plan to have 50 percent of the town’s energy come from renewable resources by 2029.
The installation of the Makers Mill solar and battery has been funded by an anonymous donor, allowing the saving generated by the system to be invested back into the makerspace.
The next fundraising project is for a $60,000, accessible elevator called a LULA. Donations towards the LULA can be made online at makersmill.org/donate or by sending a check to Makers Mill, P.O. Box 2267, Wolfeboro NH 03894.
For more information, contact Josh or Carol at 603-569-1500 or info@makersmill.org.
