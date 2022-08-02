WOLFEBORO — Makers Mill will be holding a yard sale to raise money for tools and supplies needed before the makerspace opens to the public in September.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, August 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The ToolRaiser, as it’s known at Makers Mill, is an annual fundraiser and features items that will specifically appeal to crafters, fiber artists, jewelers, wood and metal enthusiasts, and those who just love to tinker and repurpose.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.