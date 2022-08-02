WOLFEBORO — Makers Mill will be holding a yard sale to raise money for tools and supplies needed before the makerspace opens to the public in September.
The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, August 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The ToolRaiser, as it’s known at Makers Mill, is an annual fundraiser and features items that will specifically appeal to crafters, fiber artists, jewelers, wood and metal enthusiasts, and those who just love to tinker and repurpose.
Some of the items on sale include quilting patterns and boutique fabrics; jewelry; loads of hardware from a hardware shop liquidation; and miscellaneous tools.
The event will be held outside Makers Mill at 23 Bay St. with a rain date for the next day, Sunday, Aug. 14. There will be no access to the makerspace during the ToolRaiser but all are invited and welcome to attend weekly open houses and tours commencing on Sept. 2.
Information about how to sign up for these tours, opening dates, and membership will be available at the ToolRaiser, or you can keep up to date with plans online at makersmill.org and on social media @makersmillnh. For more information contact Josh or Carol at the office by calling 603-569-1500 or email info@makersmill.org.
