MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery invites you to create your own Shaker pincushion in this class taught by Jean Reed on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 1 to 4 p.m.
These heirlooms are very unique and rich in history. They are baskets reproduced like the Shaker sisters made many years ago that were sold to the ladies who visited their stores. Your basket will be woven on a mold from hand pounded ash just as the Shakers did. The pincushion is also assembled with fabric, ribbon, and saw dust like the originals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.