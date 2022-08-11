MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen - Meredith Fine Craft Gallery invites you to learn to make your own dichroic glass pendants at the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery during this 2-day class with league-juried artist, Lynn Haust, on Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon to 2 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28, from noon to 3 p.m.
Melting glass, also known as the ancient art of kiln forming, is fun and addictive. This fast-paced class will give you a chance to explore this art and many of the techniques that make melting glass so exciting. Using clear and black Bullseye glass as a base, you will design and create a collection of pendants out of dichroic, transparent, and opaque glass.
