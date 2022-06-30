MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery is hosting a keepsake “junk” journal class with instructor Jean Reed on Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As “junk” means old, discarded or useless, a “junk” journal is a book meant to put junk, memorabilia, and ephemera all in one place.
The focus of this class is to create covers for personal “junk” journals by taking old book covers and covering them with interesting ephemera and junk paper. When finished, students will fill their journals with pages, papers, and create pockets and tuck spots. Afterward, the blank spaces will be filled with memorabilia, photos, cards, love letters, or any other items of value.
Students should bring scissors, a ruler, old family photos, letters, greeting cards, feathers, report cards, special buttons, and colored pencils and rubber stamps are optional.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
To register for this workshop, call 603-279-7920 or stop by at 279 Daniel Webster Hwy. For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes.
