LACONIA — The Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association provides all hazards, fire, EMS, and hazardous materials emergency communications, and mutual aid coordination to the 35 member communities in the Lake’s Region. LRMFA dispatched and coordinated more than 27,000 emergency calls for service so far in 2022.
Chief Jon Goldman has endorsed Lt. Erin Hannafin's promotion to acting deputy chief.
Deputy Chief Paul D. Steele Jr. continues to be out on extended medical leave, and as such, Lt. Erin Hannafin was promoted to interim operations supervisor on Oct. 12. In that newly created role, Lt. Hannafin partially transferred to administration and was responsible in her new position as the operations supervisor to oversee all operations of the communications center and assist administratively as needed. On Dec. 6, the executive committee of LRMFA endorsed Chief Goldman's recommendation to promote Lt. Hannafin to acting deputy chief.
With the additional promotion, Deputy Chief Hannafin will be better able to assist in all aspects of the operations of the Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid District.
Deputy Chief Hannafin has been with LRMFA for 9 years and previously served as a dispatcher and then lieutenant. Deputy Chief Hannafin also oversees recruiting and retention and is the training and QA/QI coordinator. Deputy Chief Hannafin has lived within the LRMFA district her entire life, and has served as a FF/EMT in her local community, and works as a ski patroller, and per-diem dispatcher for a local law enforcement agency in her spare time.
