Best Overall winner went to the residents and staff of the St. Francis Home.

The 2022 LRSF Pumpkin Figure Contest winners were the residents and staff of the St. Francis Home. Above are the residents who worked on the project along with staff assistants. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — The 3rd annual Pumpkin Contest has come to a close. Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation Executive Director, Karen Switzer commented, “We are so grateful to all who supported the foundation with creative pumpkin figure displays, as well as those who donated prizes for our raffle.” She added, “There were so many wonderful entries this year, it was a difficult decision for the judges.”

There were a number of categories for contestants to enter, either schools; businesses; nonprofits or families. Awards were presented for best in each of these categories as well as some additional awards for cutest, most unique, scariest, creative use of materials and best figure created by child.

