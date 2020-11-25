LACONIA — Join Lakes Region Public Access Television at 10 p.m. this Friday and Saturday night, Nov. 27 & 28, for LRPA After Dark presentation of 1947's romantic western melodrama "Angel and the Badman," starring The Duke himself, John Wayne, as well as Gail Russell and Harry Carey.
And mark your calendars: The annual Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, presented by Hannaford Supermarkets, will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8 – Friday, Dec. 11. This year LRPA will be broadcasting from the Bank of New Pavilion. Join LRPA for minute-by-minute coverage all week long, locally on Channel 25, on Atlantic Broadband Channel 12 and streamed in HD on the Laconia Daily Sun website (laconiadailysun.com), or listen in with LRPA's radio partners, 104.9 FM The Hawk and Lakes FM 101.5 FM.
You can’t find television like this it anywhere but LRPA TV, Atlantic Broadband Channel 25. Not a subscriber? Then watch us online at live.lrpa.org to catch all the fun.
