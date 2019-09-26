LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center will launch its 8th annual fundraising and mental health awareness auction on Oct. 1st.
“This is one of our biggest fundraising events of the year. Our goal is to raise at least $15,000 to support mental health programs and services for over 4,000 Lakes Region residents,” said Ann Nichols, director of development and public relations. “Auction items will be on display at LRMHC’s annual meeting which will be held on Oct. 22 at the Contigiani’s Event & Conference Center in Gilford. We have at least 100 items to bid on including beautiful gift baskets, vacation trips, artwork, gift cards to local businesses and much more. We are grateful for the support and generosity of our many donors and bidders. This event is not possible without our sponsors, including our champion sponsor Meredith Village Savings Bank and sponsors 104.9 The Hawk, Genoa Healthcare, Irwin Automotive Group, and Well Sense Healthplan,” said Maggie Pritchard, chief executive officer at Lakes Region Mental Health Center.
The auction runs online around the clock, and ends Oct. 23 at noon. Beginning Oct. 1, the community may view the items, make a bid, make a donation, and sign up for email updates by visiting www.lrmhc.org.
