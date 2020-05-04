PLYMOUTH — Lakes Region Mental Health Center closed on the purchase of a property at 81 Highland Avenue in February. “By relocating our offices to a building that is more centrally accessible to the hospital, area schools and Plymouth State University, and is large enough to support the expansion of mental health and substance use disorder services, we will be better positioned as the leader in providing integrated healthcare," said Maggie Pritchard, chief executive officer.
Access to mental health care was identified as a top priority for community health care improvement in both the 2017 Central New Hampshire Health Partnership Needs Assessment and the 2017 Partnership for Public Health Needs Assessment reports. The new facility will help LRMHC meet the increasing need for mental health services.
“Mental healthcare realizes the importance of patients having easy access to primary care services and understands the connection between mental and physical healthcare to overall wellness. Residents that live in more rural areas in New Hampshire have unique challenges when accessing health care. Rural residents often travel long distances to receive services and if they are without reliable personal transportation, they have fewer options for public transportation. They are less likely to be insured for mental health services, and are less likely to recognize an illness. Chronic shortages of mental health professionals do exist and specialty care providers are more likely to practice in more urban centers," said Pritchard.
Lakes Region Mental Health Center is working with Samyn-D’Elia Architects, P.A. of Ashland and Northeast Fitouts, LLC of New Hampton. Financing was provided by Meredith Village Savings Bank. The renovation of the facility will provide improved and expanded access to clinical and substance misuse services. Lakes Region Mental Health Center hopes to occupy the building in early fall.
For more information, call 603-524-1100 or visit lrmhc.org.
