LACONIA — Lakes Region Community Developers is was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from Rural LISC and Clayton Homes to support its healthy housing initiative in their scattered site rental units in Laconia.
The grant will support LRCD’s ongoing efforts to ensure these units meet healthy housing standards. This initiative is focused on 33 of LRCD’s multi-family buildings in Laconia, most of which are 50-100 years old. Together, these buildings contain a total of 80 affordable apartments.
With this grant from Rural LISC and Clayton Homes, LRCD can continue to invest in the improvement of these buildings; something they’ve been focused on for the last 10 years. Despite significant renovations in many of these units, there are still improvements to be made in order for LRCD to meet their own high standards. During the past two years, LRCD began to systematically conduct lead testing and abatement to ensure all of their units are Certified Lead Safe. They also began performing energy audits in these older buildings to identify additional energy efficiency improvements to save their tenants money on their utility bills.
LRCD Executive Director, Carmen Lorentz says, “We are so grateful for the support of Rural LISC and Clayton Homes. This grant helps us achieve our vision where everyone in the Lakes Region lives in a home that supports good physical, financial, and mental health.”
