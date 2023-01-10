LACONIA — Lakes Region Community Developers is was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from Rural LISC and Clayton Homes to support its healthy housing initiative in their scattered site rental units in Laconia.

The grant will support LRCD’s ongoing efforts to ensure these units meet healthy housing standards. This initiative is focused on 33 of LRCD’s multi-family buildings in Laconia, most of which are 50-100 years old. Together, these buildings contain a total of 80 affordable apartments.

