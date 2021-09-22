LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College in Laconia is holding a healthcare open house and express admissions event on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. for those interested in exploring a career as a medical assistant or licensed nursing assistant. The information session and express admission event comes during a time of need for healthcare workers in two high-demand careers.
“Healthcare facilities are getting close to crisis mode with a lack of skilled workers” said Marty Pasquali, nursing department chair at LRCC. “Unfortunately, we hear every day from hospitals, assisted living facilities and other health care providers in dire need of skilled professionals. With this open house, we are looking to help fill the demand by enrolling and training LNAs and MAs for employment opportunities in our local community.”
LRCC’s new MA cohort begins Oct. 11. This 13-week program includes 242 hours of classroom instruction and 80 hours of clinical practicum at local medical offices preparing students for an essential role in the day-to-day functions of medical offices and medical specialty offices. Students will learn the skills to provide direct patient care along with the skills needed to keep the administrative office running smoothly. Upon completion of the program, students will be eligible to sit for the National Healthcare Association Certified Clinical Medical Assistant national exam.
Classes start on Oct. 5 for LRCC’s LNA program which consists of 106 hours including 46 hours of theory and 60 hours of clinical training preparing students for an essential role in the day-to-day functions of nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals. Hands-on, real-world experience during clinical training is arranged at a local healthcare facility as part of this program. Upon program completion, students will be given the opportunity to sit for the LNA Competency Exam.
LRCC healthcare open house attendees will learn about LRCC’s LNA and MA programs, speak with faculty who are in the field and can register on the spot for the new cohort of LNAs on October 5 and MAs on Oct. 11 with express admissions.
LRCC has partnerships with Concord Hospital in Laconia and Franklin that place students in hands-on program training at each facility. Grants and funding are available for both programs for students who are eligible.
LRCC offers flexible classes with options for in-person, online and hybrid models. To learn more about the MA program, contact Donna Morgan at dmorgan@ccsnh.edu, and for the LNA program, contact Cathy Weigel at cweigel@ccsnh.edu.
For more information, visit lrcc.edu.
