TILTON — The Lakes Region Art Association opens their 81st Members Art Exhibit at the LRAA Art Gallery in Suite 300 at the Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road, on Aug. 26.
Every year the LRAA has put on this wonderful creative exhibit of art & photography.
Most of our members are local artists and have a love of creating fine art paintings, drawing, and beautiful images in photography and digital art. The Gallery showcases an appreciation for local artists in the Lakes Region.
All ages are welcome to come and enjoy this annual exhibit on display for the community.
Our open house for the show is Sunday, Aug. 29 from 2-5 p.m. in the gallery.
