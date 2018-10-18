MANCHESTER — The Jewish Federation of New Hampshire presented their annual Shem Tov, or good name, awards on Oct. 7 in Manchester. Included in the fourteen award recipients were Karen Lukeman of Bristol and Barbara Katz of New Hampton, members of Temple B’nai Israel of Laconia.
The ladies were selected by the TBI board of trustees for their many contributions to the We Care fundraising committee, as well as other temple activities including the annual Jewish Food Festival.
Lukeman is a founding member of the We Care committee, and creator of the marketing plan used by the committee for the past six years. Katz took over the marketing team leadership two years ago. The committee also includes volunteers Rick and Molly Notkin, Jill Lieberman and Barbara Goren.
The next We Care event will be Saturday, Oct. 27, when the Gathering Time Folk Trio perform in concert, benefitting Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice. The concert will be at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium, 1 Laker Lane in Meredith, and doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, including to purchase tickets, visit www.tbinh.org.
