MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank has awarded grant funding to 10 local businesses in conjunction with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston’s 2020 Jobs for New England Recovery Grant Program. A member institution of the FHLBank Boston, MVSB applied to the program and was selected to give $100,000 in grant funding to support small businesses and nonprofit organizations that have experienced significant losses because of COVID-19. Daniel Osetek, vice president and commercial loan officer, championed the program for MVSB by completing the application to the FHLBank Boston and working with the Bank’s marketing, compliance management and information technology department to quickly develop a complete but user friendly application for local businesses. He also chaired the multi-department committee who carefully reviewed and vetted the applications to ensure that they were able to provide funding that would best serve the needs of our local community.
Osetek maintains an office in the Bank’s Moultonborough office and has worked with businesses throughout the Mount Washington Valley and Lakes Regions. He has seen first-hand the challenges created in 2020 and has been compelled to do all he could to help. “I am grateful to be working for an organization like MVSB which is stable and has been very supportive of employees during this unprecedented economic and health crisis,” noted Osetek. “Many MVSB employees have given so much of their time and creativity to ensure better outcomes in our community. This program continues that intent.”
Winners of grants through MVSB include: Back Bay Salon; Capelli Hair & Body; Corporate Images; Event Builders; Haughey, Philpot & Laurent; Lakes Region Tourism Association; the Law Office of Paul M Monzione; Peter Woodaman Design Group; the Preserve at Chocorua and Salon Alibrio.
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth or Wolfeboro, call 800.922.6872 or visit mvsb.com.
