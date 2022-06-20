MEREDITH — If you want to have fun with your children or grandchildren this summer, get them connected with the outdoors and the environment, or encourage some healthier eating habits, consider adding at least one of Moulton Farm's guided "Little Sprouts Veggie Hunts" to your plans.
These fun events combine the enthusiasm of Easter egg hunts with exploring where food comes from and how it grows. "Little Sprouts Veggie Hunts" brings children ages 5 to 9, accompanied by a parent or grandparent, into the farm's fields with farm staff to learn how each vegetable grows before the hunting begins.
"I'm very excited about this opportunity for children to connect with nature, food, and how things grow," says Riley Wallace, a certified teacher joining the farm's team this summer for the Little Sprouts sessions. Riley will pair up with a farm's field crew member for the adventures in the farm's fields. "Driving a tractor is definitely not in my skill set," she says with a laugh. "I'll leave that to my brother," referring to her brother Kyle Lacasse, the farm's field manager.
A t-shirt for each child and the vegetables the children find during the veggie hunt are included in the event fee. Each veggie hunt costs $12 for the first child in a family group and $10 for each additional child in the family group. There is no cost for parents or grandparents accompanying children. Each session is open to children who are five to nine years old.
Moulton Farm's guided "Little Sprouts Veggie Hunts" will be held on the following dates in 2022:
Tuesday, July 19, at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, July 27, at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug.16, at 10 a.m.
Tickets for each session can be purchased in advance at the farm or on the day of the event at the farm's market.
Moulton Farm is located at 18 Quarry Road off Route 25. More information is available at MoultonFarm.com.
