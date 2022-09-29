GILFORD — Got an old computer collecting dust in your closet or a broken air conditioner sitting on the back porch? What do you do with such items when you replace them? Everything from laptops, phones and computers to TVs cost a fortune to haul away.
Turn all that junk over to the Laconia-Gilford Lions Club during their Electronic Waste Collection Day fundraising event which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the Cinemas 8 parking lot in Gilford, 9 Old Lake Shore Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Note: this is a new location as of a few years ago.
Lions Club members will even help you unload them. You do not have to be a resident of Laconia or Gilford to take advantage of this fundraiser — it is open to everyone.
For a small disposal fee (most items are $5), not only will we take your old electronic items off your hands, we will recycle them. The disposal charge is almost always less than the prices at local transfer stations. Cash or checks will be accepted but not debit or credit cards.
Items you may want to consider dropping off are laptops, PC towers, PC LCD monitors, servers, CD/DVD players, camcorders, AV equipment, VCRs, speakers, copiers, faxes, scanners, printers, phones (land and cell), phone systems, humidifiers and computer accessories (all $5).
In addition, the club will also take microwaves, air conditioners, dehumidifiers (all $10), CRT monitors less than 50 lbs. and TVs less than 25” ($20), TVs 26” and larger ($30). For TVs needing more than one person to lift or CRT monitors over 50 lbs., the item will be weighed on site and price determined. Anything with a cord not listed will also be accepted.
The club is now accepting teflon pots and pans for $1.
You CANNOT drop off: smoke detectors, oils, paints, thinners, batteries (except car batteries), tires, items containing mercury such as fluorescent and CFL light bulbs or thermometers, capacitors, ballasts, or any other hazardous waste.
Look for the yellow Lions' vests at the Gilford Cinemas 8 parking lot. No matter how large or small, every item adds up.
