Electronic Waste Collection Day

Laconia-Gilford Lions Club members, left to right, Bill Chandler, Matt Soza, Carol Dow, Marylin Brown and Lori Chandler working at the last Electronic Waste Collection Day. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — Got an old computer collecting dust in your closet or a broken air conditioner sitting on the back porch? What do you do with such items when you replace them? Everything from laptops, phones and computers to TVs cost a fortune to haul away.

Turn all that junk over to the Laconia-Gilford Lions Club during their Electronic Waste Collection Day fundraising event which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the Cinemas 8 parking lot in Gilford, 9 Old Lake Shore Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Note: this is a new location as of a few years ago.

