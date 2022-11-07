WOLFEBORO — The Holiday season is approaching and once again you can order these gorgeous plants and do a good deed with one stroke of your pen. The Poinsettia come in three colors, red, white, or pink and in three sizes, 6-inch, 8-inch and 10-inch.

You can pick up your plants at the Wolfeboro Library or a member of the Wolfeboro Lions Club will deliver to your home. By supporting the sale, you are giving back to the community. All profits (100%) are disseminated to various Lion’s worthy causes, a few of which are listed below.

