WOLFEBORO — The Holiday season is approaching and once again you can order these gorgeous plants and do a good deed with one stroke of your pen. The Poinsettia come in three colors, red, white, or pink and in three sizes, 6-inch, 8-inch and 10-inch.
You can pick up your plants at the Wolfeboro Library or a member of the Wolfeboro Lions Club will deliver to your home. By supporting the sale, you are giving back to the community. All profits (100%) are disseminated to various Lion’s worthy causes, a few of which are listed below.
• Wolfeboro Lions annually conduct “Operation Kids Sight,” where children of all local schools are screened for potential eye problems.
• Lions offer eye glasses and hearing aids for those less fortunate.
• Lions sponsor local Boy Scout troop 165.
• Wolfeboro Lions Club awards five college books scholarship as well as the Doug Cady music scholarship.
• Wolfeboro Lions annually awards the NH Boat Museum with a boat building scholarship.
• Lions along with or Parks and Recreation partners do the annual Turkey Trot fundraiser where all proceeds go to the Wolfeboro Food Pantry.
• Lion’s Camp Pride, a summer camp for the disabled located in New Durham, is supported financially and physically by the Wolfeboro Lions Club.
• The lions support local diabetes awareness (both childhood and adult).
Orders received by Friday, Nov. 18, will be delivered on Tuesday, Nov. 22 between 9 a.m. and noon.
Orders received by Tuesday, Nov. 29 will be delivered on Saturday, Dec. 3, between 9 a.m. and noon.
You can pick up an order form at the Wolfeboro Library, Wolfeboro Chamber of Commerce, Avery Insurance or e-mail Lion Joe at jrdecho@aol.com and he will email a form to you.
