LACONIA — Join Emily Clement, speaker and coach, for a workshop at Wayfarer Coffee on Sunday, Jan. 19, or Saturday, Jan. 25. The Design of a Decade workshop will focus on taking participants from self-doubt to self-confidence.
Design of a Decade is a three-hour, in-person workshop for people looking to make this decade abundant and fulfilling.
During Design of a Decade, workshop participants will learn to define what creates an extraordinary life, shift from self-sabotage to empowering beliefs, improve quality of life by asking better questions, seek positive relationships, identify consistent emotions, name top values to live an authentic life and make purposeful decisions, set clear and healthy boundaries to maximize joy and wholeness, and experience support and uplifting energy of a like-minded community.
Participants can expect listening, writing, talking, and sharing, an upbeat, accepting, informative setting, actions to implement immediately, and refreshments.
Emily Clement will speak at Wayfarer Coffee Roasters, 626 Main St. Sunday, Jan. 19, 1- 4 p.m., or Saturday, Jan. 25, 6- 9 p.m. Seating is limited. Reserve a seat for $99 by visiting emilyclementlifecoach.com/events/designofadecade.
