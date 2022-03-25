LACONIA — The Laconia Endowment Educational Foundation offers grants to certified staff who wish to provide enrichment learning experiences/activities to their students. These grants will provide students the opportunity for learning experiences not otherwise available given budgetary constraints. The committee recommends a focus on enrichment opportunities to enhance students’ gifts and talents in all areas, with special attention on supporting early childhood education and use of technology. Funding made in part by NH Charitable Foundation, Laconia Rotary Club and local anonymous donors.
The Laconia Educational Endowment Foundation awarded $10,378 in grants to the following teachers with Assistant Superintendent Amy Hinds and LEEF representatives Joan Leroux and Kay Anderson:
Woodland Heights School: Jennifer Connell, Mary Ann Myers, and Rachel Beaulieu, ($648), Pam Kuckowski and Laurie Hale ($1,200), Jodi Tierney and Deborah Burrell ($3,408), and Lori Joubert and Sarah Downing ($797). These awards will purchase (2) iPads, a membership to Lesson Pix, (1) Listening Center, Classic Storybooks, and (3) classroom licenses for Raz-Plus.
Laconia High School recipients: Monica Sawyer and Mollie Greely ($900) and Christine Cook and Betty Ann Holloran ($1,059). These awards will help support completion of the Driver’s Education test and Let’s Go with Lego sets in the life Skills program.
Laconia Middle School recipient: Danielle Janos ($600). This award will support musical development and presenters.
Elm Street School recipients: Christine Bassett and Nancy Lewonchuck ($1,236). This award will purchase (4) iPads using Epic and Zearn platforms.
Pleasant Street School recipients: Courtney Leighton and Rebekah Gonzalez ($520). This award will purcahse (4) Royole RoWrite 2 Smart Writing Notebooks, (2) per classroom.
