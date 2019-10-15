Cog railway lecture

Author Jonathan Hively will share his adventures on the Cog Railway, and his book, 'First Out: My Life on the Mt. Washington Cog Railway,' at Taylor Community on Oct. 21. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The first mountain-climbing cog railway in the world celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. The train makes a climb up a three-mile long trestle to the 6,288-foot summit of Mount Washington. Jonathan Hively worked for the railway as firefighter, brakeman and engineer for 13 years.

Everyone is invited to Taylor Community Monday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building, as Hively shares his adventures and discusses the history of the Cog Railway. His book, 'First Out: My Life on the Mt. Washington Cog Railway,' will be available for purchase and signing.

Visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.

