LACONIA — The first mountain-climbing cog railway in the world celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. The train makes a climb up a three-mile long trestle to the 6,288-foot summit of Mount Washington. Jonathan Hively worked for the railway as firefighter, brakeman and engineer for 13 years.
Everyone is invited to Taylor Community Monday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building, as Hively shares his adventures and discusses the history of the Cog Railway. His book, 'First Out: My Life on the Mt. Washington Cog Railway,' will be available for purchase and signing.
Visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.