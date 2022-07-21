WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum will welcome Retired U.S. Army Major General Mari K. Eder On Tuesday, July 26. This is the 10th program of the Wright Museum’s 2022 Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney Education Series.

"The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line" are the heroes of the greatest generation that you hardly ever hear about. These women who did extraordinary things didn't expect thanks and shied away from medals and recognition. Despite their amazing accomplishments, they've gone mostly unheralded and unrewarded. 

