WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum will welcome Retired U.S. Army Major General Mari K. Eder On Tuesday, July 26. This is the 10th program of the Wright Museum’s 2022 Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney Education Series.
"The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line" are the heroes of the greatest generation that you hardly ever hear about. These women who did extraordinary things didn't expect thanks and shied away from medals and recognition. Despite their amazing accomplishments, they've gone mostly unheralded and unrewarded.
Mari K. Eder is a retired U.S. Army Major General, a renowned speaker and author, and a thought leader on strategic communication and leadership. General Eder is the former Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Joint and Special Troops Support Command, former Deputy Chief of the Army Reserve and former Deputy Chief of Public Affairs for the U.S. Army.
Doors open at 6 p.m., the program begins at 7 p.m. on at the Wright Museum’s DuQuoin Education Center, 77 Center Street. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online at www.wrightmuseum.org/lecture-series or by calling 603-569-1212.
For more information about the 2022 Lecture Series, or museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.
